Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
closeup View Of Mimosa Pudica Or Sensitive Plant Seamless Background
leaf texture background, copy space.
Seamless pattern with jungle trees and flowers. Vector.
Wild jungle print pattern design
This is the name of the shy daughter plant in Indonesia, with the characteristic that when touched, the leaves will close and the spiny tank.
Green leaves background. Natural tropical background nature forest jungle foliage
Tropical exotic seamless pattern with protea flowers in tropical leaves. Hand-drawn 3D illustration. Good for design wallpapers, fabric printing, wrapping paper, cloth, notebook covers.

See more

1892031697

See more

1892031697

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133313421

Item ID: 2133313421

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN