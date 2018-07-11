Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Abstract pattern design for festival event. 3d illustration for background wallpaper and theme. interior decoration idea. new trendy embroidery and batik concept. mosaic floor. print work for t shirt
Ethnic seamless pattern. Tribal art colorful boho print, texture. Abstract distress background, watercolor painting, wrapping, wallpaper
Ethnic boho seamless pattern. Tribal art colorful boho print, boho texture. Abstract distress background, watercolor painting, wrapping, wallpaper
Ethnic seamless geometric pattern, traditional tribal motifs in folk style, texture, background.
Seamless pattern based on ornament paisley Bandana Print. Boho vintage style vector background. Silk neck scarf or kerchief square pattern design style, best motive for print on fabric or papper.
Palembang songket cloth, is a traditional dress from the city of Palembang, Indonesia.
Geometric Boho Style Tribal pattern with distressed texture and effect

See more

1914849379

See more

1914849379

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133313267

Item ID: 2133313267

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN