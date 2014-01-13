Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Herbal twigs and branches border frame vector invitation card. Rustic vintage bouquets with fern fronds, savory, mistletoe twigs, willow, palm branches in blue, red, cherry
lovely hand drawn watercolor flower decoration, seamless pattern
Hungarian folk art
color greeting card frame with floral ornaments in the Slavic style
National Ukrainian decorative floral ornament for textiles or card with red rose. Restaurant and cafe national design.
Vector invitation card with herbal twigs and branches border corners. Rustic vintage bouquets with fern fronds, parsley, mistletoe twigs, willow, palm branches in brown, blue on white.
Hand painted lilac bushes. Decorative template for creative design of cards, invitations, banners, websites, posters, etc. Beautiful botanical image. Red and blue colors.

See more

1748437751

See more

1748437751

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133312463

Item ID: 2133312463

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN