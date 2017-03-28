Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Allover silki design print textile pattern
Watercolor wildflowers seamless pattern on blue background
Watercolor wildflowers seamless pattern on blue background vector illustration
Abstract elegance seamless pattern with floral background
Colorful floral seamless pattern with butterflies and flowers on white background vector illustration
Colorful floral seamless pattern with butterflies and flowers on white background
Seamless Floral background Design

See more

1206259621

See more

1206259621

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133312189

Item ID: 2133312189

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN