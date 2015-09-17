Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
seamless pattern background, with strokes, splashes and abstract ornaments
abstract colorful flower pattern
floral seamless pattern
Elegance pattern with flowers and leaf.Floral vector illustration.
Fashionable pattern in small flowers. Floral background for textiles.
Tracery seamless pattern. Mehndi design. Ethnic colorful doodle texture. Curved doodling background. Vector
abstract seamless wavy pattern, floral ornament, hand drawing colorful wallpaper

Item ID: 2133312103

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN