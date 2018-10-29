Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Abstract creative seamless pattern with tropical plants and artistic background. Modern exotic design for paper, cover, fabric, interior decor and other users.
Tropical palm leaves, jungle leaf seamless vector floral pattern background
Tropical Palm Tree Leaves Vector Seamless Pattern. Hand Drawn Doodle Palm Leaf Sketch Drawing. Summer Floral Striped Background. Tropical Plants Wallpaper
Tropical seamless pattern with leaves and plants in blue tones. Floral tropical pattern with exotic leaves, jungle leaf. Trendy summer Hawaii print. Vector background for various surface.
Abstract seamless pattern with colorful tropical leaves and plants on pastel background. Vector design. Jungle print. Flowers background. Printing and textiles. Exotic tropics. Fresh design.
Bright abstract seamless pattern with colorful tropical leaves and plants on yellow background. Vector design. Jungle print. Floral background. Printing and textiles. Exotic tropics. Fresh design.
Original seamless tropical pattern with bright red and green plants and leaves on a black background. Beautiful exotic plants. Exotic jungle wallpaper. Trendy summer Hawaii print.

2133311663

Item ID: 2133311663

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MIRAGE_DESIGN