Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Vintage ornate golden seamless border on violet. Vintage ornate card in Eastern style. Ornate element for design. Ornamental lace pattern. Traditional floral golden decor.
Abstract design colorful geometric texture.
Geometric Ethnic pattern design for background,carpet,wallpaper,clothing,sarong,wrapping,Batik,fabric,Vector illustration.embroidery style.
Beautiful background of seamless floral pattern
Striped seamless pattern.
Vintage golden seamless border on a dark green background. Ornate element for design. Ornamental lace pattern. Traditional floral golden decor.
Digital Drawing of Islamic pattern and border for Textile Design

See more

1472613491

See more

1472613491

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124478712

Item ID: 2124478712

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN