Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Celtic Shield Flocked Velvet
Seamless geometric pattern. With silver color line ornament. Raster illustration. creative design for different backgrounds.
colorful geometric abstraction
Abstract contemporary seamless pattern shapes design for background, scarf pattern texture for print on cloth, cover photo, website, mandala decoration, retro, vintage, trend, 3d illustration, baroque
Colorful seamless pattern for backgrounds and design
Seamless hexagonal pattern from circular abstract floral ornaments in yellow color on pink background. Vector illustration. Suitable for fabric, wallpaper and wrapping paper
damask seamless wallpaper pattern

See more

122323537

See more

122323537

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124478085

Item ID: 2124478085

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN