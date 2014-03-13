Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Flower Mandalas. Vintage decorative elements. Oriental pattern, vector illustration. Islam, Arabic, Indian, turkish, pakistan, chinese, ottoman motifs
Floral ornament background Oriental ethnic design element Abstract geometric pattern for kaleidoscope, medallion, yoga, indian, arabic decor
vector seamless floral pattern background
raster seamless floral pattern background
floral seamless texture, endless pattern with flowers looks like retro snowflakes or snowfall. Seamless pattern can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background, surface textures.
Ornament on Italian tiles, majolica, seamless
violet seamless pattern. ornament with symmetrycal mandalas. fancy hand drawn tiles

See more

1254960400

See more

1254960400

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124477650

Item ID: 2124477650

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN