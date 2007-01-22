Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Abstract colorful background, illustration
Mosaic abstraction of violet-yellow color. Texture. Background.
Mosaic colorful pattern for wallpapers, design and backgrounds
Seamless geometric pattern. Colorful infinity abstract honeycomb geometrical background. Sexangle, hexagon background. Vector illustration.
Seamless abstract background made of honeycombs
colored geometric background
multi color hexagon abstract background

See more

1623363103

See more

1623363103

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124477074

Item ID: 2124477074

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN