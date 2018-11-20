Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Success Career Coaching
Coat of arms of the city of Inazawa. Aichi Prefecture. Japan
jacket icon
Abstract Leaf Logo Design Vector Template
silhouette of graceful female body belly, waist and hips. Weight loss line icon.
Geo diagram icon from Business Bicolor Set. Glyph style: bicolor flat symbol, green and gray colors, rounded angles, white background.
lifesaver icon. isolated sign symbol

See more

563176960

See more

563176960

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124476450

Item ID: 2124476450

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN