Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Vector seamless pattern with doughnuts, ice-creams and sweets
Realistic 3d Detailed Pizza Slices Seamless Pattern Background Italian Fast Food with Tomato and Mushroom. Vector illustration of Slice
Pizza on white background.Pizza isolated object.Pizza vector. For design, wallpaper, logo, icon, menu, restaurant, cafe, kitchen, birthday.Pizza food. Pizza illustration. Pizza in the style of Doodle.
Pattern isolated on hand drawn brush background. Cute red watermelon slice design, seamless wallpaper, background, Color backdrop.
Pizza with meat. slice seamless pattern
Seamless pattern with watermelon.Colorful summer print.Textile texture
Mushrooms in autumn, seamless background, vector illustration, doodle drawing style

See more

1783610828

See more

1783610828

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124475889

Item ID: 2124475889

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN