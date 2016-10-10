Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Abstract geometric mosaic background vector
Geometric Pattern.Broken geometric shapes. Abstract colored texture of geometric shapes. Beautiful geometric pattern design
Abstract background with colorful triangles for magazines, booklets or mobile phone lock screen
Geometric Pattern.Broken geometric shapes. Abstract colored texture of geometric shapes. Beautiful geometric pattern design
pastel soft sweet rainbow polygon style color geometric background
Geometric Pattern.Broken geometric shapes. Abstract colored texture of geometric shapes. Beautiful geometric pattern design
Abstract background with colorful triangles for magazines, booklets or mobile phone lock screen

See more

557690641

See more

557690641

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124475139

Item ID: 2124475139

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN