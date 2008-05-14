Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
vintage floral pattern with color
Vector botanical seamless pattern. Stems with textured leaves. Simple nature background.
Seamless endless repeating flat two color paper arrow background pattern. Design for wrapping paper, cover or greeting card.
Bamboo forest background pattern. Hand drown bamboo forest. Vector illustration
botany floral pattern with color
Vintage Floral Background Pattern Retro
Seamless floral background. Tracery handmade nature ethnic fabric backdrop pattern with flowers. Textile design texture. Decorative color art. Vector

See more

1080289226

See more

1080289226

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124470669

Item ID: 2124470669

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN