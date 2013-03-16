Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
grape black-white seamless pattern
Floral texture repeat modern pattern
Iranian Pattern Vector
Seamless Black Vector Lace Pattern
Classic vintage background. Seamless classic vector brown and gray pattern. Traditional orient ornament with white doodles.
Beautiful seamless vintage lace with flowers

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124464975

Item ID: 2124464975

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN