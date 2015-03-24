Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Seamless pattern ethnic design. Leopard background with golden wavy ornaments, flowers and watercolor effect. Textile print for bed linen, jacket, package design, fabric and fashion concepts.
Paisley abstract art vintage pattern seamless texture repeated illustration ,with ethnic flowers, cashmere and leopard skin seamless on background patchwork.
baroque and leopard skin background
Ethnic paisley pattern with leopard spots. Safari textile design collection. On white background.
A seamless hand drawing pattern made of orange red and brown on a black background
hand drawings on cloth
baroque and leopard skin background

See more

1262257558

See more

1262257558

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124463868

Item ID: 2124463868

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN