Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Light Multicolor, Rainbow vector pattern with narrow lines. Shining illustration with lines on abstract template. Smart design for your business advert.
Light Multicolor, Rainbow vector backdrop with long lines. Lines on blurred abstract background with gradient. Pattern for ads, posters, banners.
Dark Multicolor, Rainbow vector background with straight lines. Lines on blurred abstract background with gradient. Backdrop for TV commercials.
Seamless geometric pattern. abstract classical background . Modern stylish texture. Repeating geometric tiles with square elements. Diagonal pattern. black, green, yellow and pink.
Seamless geometric pattern. Vector abstract classical background . Modern stylish texture. Repeating geometric tiles with square elements. Diagonal pattern. black, green, yellow and pink
Light Multicolor, Rainbow vector backdrop with long lines. Shining illustration with lines on abstract template. Best design for your ad, poster, banner.
Arabic pattern background. Classic retro fashion stripes texture. Creative luxry graphic art decor. Seamless vector pattern.

See more

1883492056

See more

1883492056

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124462455

Item ID: 2124462455

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN