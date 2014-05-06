Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Trendy Seamless Pattern garden flowers and leaves, line hand drawn style Isolated on vivid yellow color. Botanical Floral Decoration Texture. unfinished Style Design for Fabric Print, Wallpaper
hand painted classical style realistic tulip seamless pattern design for wallpaper, wrapping paper, textile
Tulips on a yellow background, seamless pattern for printing on textiles.Watercolor hand painting
Illustration of vivid colored tulips with leaves
floral watercolor seamless pattern
Vintage Beautiful and trendy Seamless Topical Summer Pattern design in super high resolution. Pattern Decoration Texture. Vintage Style Design for Fabric Print, Wallpaper Background.
Watercolor seamless pattern with spring flowers: tulips, daffodils, lilac, mimosa. Decorative floral pattern. Colorful nature background. Can be used for wedding invitations or any kind of a design.

See more

1681512580

See more

1681512580

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124462326

Item ID: 2124462326

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN