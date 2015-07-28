Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
background with gradient color, with triangle decoration. good for website advertisement backgrounds
Trendy geometric elements memphis greeting cards design. Retro style texture, pattern and elements. Modern abstract design poster and cover template
Modern abstract geometric background suitable for wall printing , mobile wallpaper and business, banner, business card
Abstract colorful geometric isometric background. can be used for wallpaper and fabric printed. Template for poster, backdrop, book cover, brochure, and vector illustration.
Abstract colorful geometric isometric background. can be used for wallpaper and fabric printed. Template for poster, backdrop, book cover, brochure, and vector illustration.
Abstract pattern consisting of randomly distributed triangles of different sizes and colors against black background. Chaotic colorful backdrop in a low poly style.
Abstract colorful geometric isometric background. can be used for wallpaper and fabric printed. Template for poster, backdrop, book cover, brochure, and vector illustration.

See more

636839836

See more

636839836

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124461462

Item ID: 2124461462

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN