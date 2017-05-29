Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Leafs and flowers - seamless pattern
Seamless pattern. Watercolor exotic flowers. Tropical plants. Hibiscus, Monstera, Plumeria.
Seamless pattern. Watercolor exotic flowers. Tropical plants. Hibiscus, Monstera, Plumeria.
Spring background, blooming pink apple tree, branches, green foliage, white butterfly, seamless pattern
Seamless watercolor floral pattern on paper texture. Botanical background
Abstract elegance seamless pattern with floral background
Seamless background with colorful cartoon flowers on a white background. Floral ornament. Handmade. Vector. Paper, textiles, packaging,fabric.

See more

1150037819

See more

1150037819

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124461063

Item ID: 2124461063

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN