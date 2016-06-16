Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Primula flowers seamless pattern. Watercolor Background. Hand painted illustration.
Primula flowers seamless pattern. Hand painted illustration. Watercolor art.
Primula flowers seamless pattern. Hand painted illustration. Watercolor art.
Fabric Background, Fragment of colorful retro tapestry textile pattern with floral ornament useful as background
Seamless paisley pattern on striped scribble background. Oriental decoration print. Wrapping vector tile. Boho style, for wallpaper, fabric. Decorative motif
Seamless pattern baroque abstract.Vintage floral victorian ornamental.Vector illustration

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124460805

Item ID: 2124460805

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN