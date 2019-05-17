Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Set of hand drawn flowers.
Illustration made by ink hand on paper, black and white, flower with petals and stem, carnation, botanical drawing, flowers bud, background, wallpaper, seamless background.
Seamless pattern with flowers carnations
Pencil drawings of wild flowers. Seamless pattern
collection flowers isolated on a white background
Set of line drawing herbs, hand drawn vector illustration
Sketch Floral Botany Collection. Peony flower drawings. Black and white with line art on white backgrounds. Hand Drawn Botanical Illustrations.Vector.

See more

1111192127

See more

1111192127

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124459197

Item ID: 2124459197

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN