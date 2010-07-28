Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Seamless pattern with grains and cereals. Wheat, barley, oats, rye, buckwheat, amaranth, rice, millet sorghum quinoa chia seeds oatmeal legumes. Vector illustration
Autumn leafage in water
Autumn leafage in water
Seamless pattern of hand painted watercolor autumn leaves, berries and mushrooms.
Autumn leafage in water
beautiful color fo abstract background
drawing n painting art work for black background allover design

See more

1912967590

See more

1912967590

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124458348

Item ID: 2124458348

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN