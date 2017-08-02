Images

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Elegant beautiful colorful floral illustration
Floral background. Watercolor floral bouquet. Birthday card. Floral decorative frame.
Beautiful tree and bird
Watercolor hand painted card with green eucalyptus leaves and pink flowers banner. Healing Herbs for cards, wedding invitation, posters, save the date or greeting design isolated on white background.
collection horizontal seamless borders with fancy flora and birds. watercolor painting
flowers watercolor flowers pattern background textile fashion watercolor ethnic fabric paisley
Pink floral botanical flower bouquet. Wild spring leaf wildflower isolated. Watercolor background illustration set. Watercolour drawing fashion aquarelle isolated. Frame border ornament square.

2124457700

Item ID: 2124457700

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

MIRAGE_DESIGN