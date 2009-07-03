Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Tropical leaves foliage plant close up with color copy space background.Nature and summer concepts ideas.For decoration design
Beautiful feather , isolated on white
Black & white background with exotic painted tropical palm leaves
Cartoon reeds isolated on the white background for children
Palm leaf line art. Contour drawing. Minimalism art. Modern decor. Wall art.
Beautiful bird feathers, Beautiful Macaw feathers.
Branch with dry dark green leaves on white background. Autumn composition. Flat lay, top view, copy space.

See more

1714635283

See more

1714635283

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124444209

Item ID: 2124444209

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN