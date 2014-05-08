Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Charming stone little bridge with a dense leafy forest at the Lake District. A mountain region with amazing scenery in central England. Ink drawing.
black-and-white drawing of mountain landscape
Roses. A branch of roses with leaves, flowers and buds. Watercolor. Seamless background. Collage of flowers and leaves on a watercolor background. Use printed materials, signs, items, websites, maps.
Childrens coloring, black lines, white background, forest, glade, lots of trees, set. A lot of green, nature Vector illustration
Vector landscape. Sketch a mountain stream flowing between rocky shores with spreading trees
Rural road graphic black white landscape sketch illustration vector
Childrens coloring, black lines, white background, forest, glade, lots of trees, set. A lot of green, nature Raster illustration

2124443930

1120112909

2124443930

Item ID: 2124443930

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

