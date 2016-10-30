Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Textile ready enchanting print, swimwear fabric, wallpaper, wrapping. Orange vibrant boho chic summer design. Mosaic seamless pattern. Hand drawn green mosaic seamless border.
Formats
2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG