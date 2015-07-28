Images

Image
Textile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves
Retro mixed pattern. Watercolor brush print. Japanese curve lines backdrop. Artistic bohemian ornament. Infinite hippie texture. Black, gold, orange retro mixed pattern.
Watercolor paint pattern. Fabric design print. Dyeing geometric template. Ethnic cloth decoration. Textile design template. Black, gold, yellow watercolor paint pattern.
Seamless tie dye. Watercolor texture repeat. Vintage patchwork ornament. Traditional japanese wave style. Infinite bohemian texture. Black, gold, orange seamless tie dye.
Tie Batic Patterns. Gold Seamless Ikat. Brown Space Tie Dye. Gold Sea. Japanese Geometric. Metal Japanese Seamless Natural. Watercolor Background Color.
Colorful vertical pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Black and yellow tie dye pattern. Seamless ikat print. Original tribal ornament. Optical design. African ethnic texture. Geisha kimono style tie dye. Shibori optical pattern. Rhombus simple ornament
Animal Skin Pattern. Metallic Snake Seamless. Sun Animal Exotic Background. Fashion Print Texture. Sun Seamless African. Sun Exotic Animal Prints.

1542313592

1542313592

2131418045

Item ID: 2131418045

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows