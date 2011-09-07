Images

Image
Textile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves
Tie Batic Patterns. Luxury Seamless Dyeing. Sun Tie Dye Textile. Luxury Dye. Japanese Pattern Gold Shibori Seamless Print. Watercolor Paint Splatter.
Abstract symmetrical color pattern from the modified image of yellow chrysanthemums. Symmetrical ornament in natural colors of yellow chrysanthemums and green leaves.
Modern Tie-Dyed. Gold Seamless Ikat. Yellow Tie Dyeing Splash. Luxury Ink. Faded Stripe. Gold Japanese Seamless Natural. Artist Painting Watercolor.
Exotic Animal Print. Black Fashion Snake. Bright Animal Textiles Jungle. Yellow Seamless Paper. Vintage Style Pattern. Yellow Seamless Acrylic.
Tie dye. Hand drawn shibori pattern. Trendy Japan cotton background. Hand drawn ink ornament. Colorful ethnic painting. Black, gold, orange tie dye.
Traditional Dye Pattern. Yellow Seamless Ornament. Brown Dyes On Clothes. Bright Shirt. Grunge Ethnic. Bright Seamless Swimwear Textile. Watercolor Hand Drawn.
Dye Psychedelic Design. Gold Seamless Effect. Metal Tie Dye Elements. Luxury Ink. Faded Fabric. Metal Shibori Seamless Print. Watercolor Handmade Textures.

1624287259

1624287259

2131418043

Item ID: 2131418043

Textile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows