Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Textile print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.3D illustration pattern
Formats
5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG