Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Background pink and green. Sea wave illustration. Beautiful texture in a modern style for web design.
Zigzag bright colorful lines pattern, vector background
Bright abstract mosaic violet background with gloss
Abstract decorative texture with colorful zig zag pattern. Illustration.
Background with a knitted texture, imitation of wool. Multicolored diverse lines.
Ink Japanese Art. Watercolor Pattern Drawing. Bohemian Abstract Style. Coral,Pink,Black Abstract Textile Ornament. Colorful Boho Trendy Style. Folk Ink Japanese Art.
Digital effects. Multicolor abstract background. Colorful pattern. Creative graphic design for poster, brochure, flyer and card. Unique wallpaper. Backdrop for web, fabric and notepad cover.

See more

1680890929

See more

1680890929

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138783459

Item ID: 2138783459

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk