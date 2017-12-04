Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Colorful Pattern Study, Leopard, Zebra, Camouflage and Dress Designs. Textile, Fabric, Pillow and Modern Collage Pattern ,gorgeous patterns to be printed on digital print dress leopard zebra baroque
Trend Textile fabric print patterns, digital print designs, background composition with paint strokes and splashes
Female Clothes on racks at a Fashion Store. Mobile photo
Surface pattern work collage fashion patterns
seamless realistic golden chains. vector of gold chains on leopard background
Modern animal print design. Digital pattern
Leopard skin print pattern colored design plaid pattern

See more

1525624895

See more

1525624895

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138783439

Item ID: 2138783439

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk