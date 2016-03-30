Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
A macro shot of a crochet natural linen lace trim and dark brown linen fabric,being used while sewing a linen tablecloth by using a sewing machine and needles
Hair brush shopping. Good haircare is my number one priority
Pine cones on a basket for Christmas holiday with blurred background
black and white fur kitten sleeping on purple and white blanket
Leopard print African look ladies shoulder handbag with bright fashion clothing in background
Female Bengal Cat Licking Nose While Sitting on Cat Scratcher
Terracotta work on the temple wall at Westbengal,India. The wall of this temples are covered with exquisitely carved molded baked clay panels which are one of the finest examples of terracotta work

See more

794164459

See more

794164459

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138782199

Item ID: 2138782199

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk