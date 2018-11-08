Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Abstract background texture for your use
Colorful wavy background created with lines of different thicknesses. Illustration
Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned in pink color
Purple light for abstract digital background.
Abstract background texture
Abstract colorful textured background toned in pink color
Neon rays kaleidoscope color pattern. Geometric abstract fluid background. Urban texture with symmetrical elements of bright lines. Modern tile for wallpaper.

See more

1309449346

See more

1309449346

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138782175

Item ID: 2138782175

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk