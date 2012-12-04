Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
cool brown color graphic illustration, abstract bright sketch background
Fragmented design of human face and colorful abstract lines on the subject of spirituality, creativity, imagination and art
Fractal abstract background. Light effects. Neon glow. Festive decoration. Colorful pattern. Geometric texture.
Abstract fractal. Fractal art background for creative design. Decoration for wallpaper desktop, poster, cover booklet. Print for clothes, t-shirt. Creative illustration for design
Bright background with a volumetric pattern and print. 3d illustration, 3d rendering.
Bright background with a volumetric pattern and print. 3d illustration, 3d rendering.
Digital effects. Multicolor abstract background. Colorful pattern. Creative graphic design for poster, brochure, flyer and card. Unique wallpaper. Backdrop for web, fabric and notepad cover.

See more

1871510797

See more

1871510797

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138782171

Item ID: 2138782171

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk