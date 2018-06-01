Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Zig Zag abstract textured background of close detail of multicolored woven material
Surface pattern work collage fashion patterns
Textile Fabric Print Pattern, Cushion Designs, Dress Pattern Design, Leopard, Camouflage, Zebra, Baroque and Combination Patterns.
Leopard pattern,animal pattern,wild animal print
Seamless Butterfly wing Pattern
Seamless Butterfly wing Pattern
printable Abstract raster tiger texture background for textile and digital print design.

See more

1277289196

See more

1277289196

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2138782163

Item ID: 2138782163

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk