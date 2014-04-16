Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Fractal abstract background. Light effects. Neon glow. Festive decoration. Colorful pattern. Geometric texture.
close-up fragment of fabric with oriental ornament red-green color
Leopard print seamless color background pattern. Textile clothing design.
Traditional Indonesia woven texture beautiful motive design
Magic space texture, pattern, looks like colorful smoke with beautiful little stars
Cloth african pattern texture flower
Transparent cloth with red details, abstract, shallow focus,

See more

516249388

See more

516249388

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138782157

Item ID: 2138782157

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk