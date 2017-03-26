Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.
Edit
Weird wallpaper and abstract texture pattern design artwork.
3D illüstrasyon,digital painted abstract design,colorful graphic design
Abstract design pattern in happy bright colors, warm volume brush strokes on canvas, template backdrop for print flyers, banners, advertising production, invitations and cards, web graphic background
Watercolor Hand Drawn Summer Tropical Seamless Pattern with Palm Leaves. Exotic Jungle Background. Greenery Texture for Textile, Beach Fashion, Wrapping, Paper, Wallpaper. Paradise Forest. Hawaiian.
abstract beautiful animal skin and floral pattern
Seamless camouflage colors of the jungle with a dense network of curved lines.
Abstract background pattern with plant matter.

See more

1254708832

See more

1254708832

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138782143

Item ID: 2138782143

Textile Leopard print pattern.Geometric Lines Intersections Pattern Fashion Design.Abstract geometric swirl fractal.Tie Dye Background.Hippie abstract psychedelic stripe colors.

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serkan Direk

Serkan Direk