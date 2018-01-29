Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Edit
Seamless background with abstract ethnic pattern. Vector illustration.
Vector seamless pattern. Abstract background, cloth vector pattern, goose foot
Mosaic square colorful pattern for wallpapers, ceramic tiles, design and backgrounds
Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful kaleidoscope, seamless. Colorful mosaic texture. Seamless texture kaleidoscope. The unique design of the kaleidoscope. making mosaics
Mosaic colorful pattern for wallpapers, design and backgrounds
Ikat art. African seamless pattern. Indian native ornament. Boho endless texture. Tribal endless fabric. Cute geometric print. Black, gold, pink, green, brown ikat art.
abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern, kaleidoscopic

See more

1261811494

See more

1261811494

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138354557

Item ID: 2138354557

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 6632 × 5556 pixels • 22.1 × 18.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 838 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 419 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2