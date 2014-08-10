Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Edit
Retro cartoon feather. Vector illustration on white background.
fir-tree symbol vector. Tree symbol vector.
Figurine silver leaf, curved branch with leaves. Elegant luxury decor, black background.
Olive twig sign. Orange icon with flat style shadow path.
daun palem hitam vector, palm leaf sign, palm leaf vector on white background.
glyph icon design of Leptogorgia coral reef

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138354545

Item ID: 2138354545

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 6157 × 11025 pixels • 20.5 × 36.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 558 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 279 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2