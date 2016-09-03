Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Edit
Colorful mosaic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Decorative wallpaper design in shape
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Dark gray symmetric vintage ornament texture. Squared background.
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs

See more

1254948079

See more

1254948079

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138354543

Item ID: 2138354543

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 9741 × 7456 pixels • 32.5 × 24.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 765 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 383 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2