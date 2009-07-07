Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Edit
Raster abstract seamless pattern, stylized pattern background, tiles pattern in gray, black and blue colors.
Watercolor Ethnic Design. Summer Rhombus Background. Vibrant Geometric Swimwear Pattern. Ethnic Seamless Pattern. Snake Skin Random Texture. Geo Symmetric Ikat Rapport. Black, Blue, Green
Background. abstract. pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope background Altered kaleidoscopic image of city monument that resemble a mandala. Unique kaleidoscope design. digital abstract pattern
Seamless Ethnic Pattern. Colorful Motif for Fabric, Textile, Wallpaper. Wave Hippie Summer Illustration. Ethnic Endless Ornament. Hand Drawn Seamless Pattern.
Seamless Ethnic Texture. Colorful Motif for Fabric, Textile, Wallpaper. Rustic Ethnic Summer Illustration. Ethnic Endless Ornament. Hand Drawn Seamless Texture.
Seamless Ethnic Print. Colorful Motif for Fabric, Textile, Wallpaper. Colorful Boho Aztec Material. Ethnic Endless Ornament. Hand Drawn Seamless Print.
Beautiful floral pattern with print background

See more

1387291307

See more

1387291307

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138354525

Item ID: 2138354525

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 7718 × 4881 pixels • 25.7 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 632 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2