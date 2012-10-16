Images

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Set of American patriotic stars and stripes seamless patterns in vintage colors. Independence Day backgrounds.
Set of American patriotic stars and stripes seamless patterns in vintage colors. Independence Day vector backgrounds.
Seamless pattern, patchwork with hand drawn cups, polka dot, waves in rustic Scandinavian hygge style for surface design and other design projects
Collection of marine backgrounds in dark blue, red and white colors. Vector illustration.
USA patriotic 4th of July background design
Seamless background pattern. Geometric patchwork pattern of a squares in nautical style, vector illustration
Seamless patterns in the colors of the American flag. Wrapping seamless texture. Stock vector.

414650914

Item ID: 2138354517

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 5763 × 10230 pixels • 19.2 × 34.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2