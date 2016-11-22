Images

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
embroidered good by cross-stitch pattern. ukrainian ethnic ornament
Design for poster, card, invitation in red, neutral and brown colors. Trendy geometric flat seamless pattern, texture for abstract background or brochure, flyer, presentations design.
Vintage seamless pattern for print. Decorative arabic round lace ornate mandala. Invitation, wedding card, national design. Mandala abstract colorful blue, orange and brown background.
Ethnic boho style. Vector illustration. Native batik watercolor artistic black, blue and brown seamless pattern. Seamless hand drawn tribal tiles texture.
Sloping colorful ornament for design and backgrounds. Seamless only up and down
Mosaic colorful pattern for wallpapers, design and backgrounds
of colorful Hmong's (mountain people) hand pattern in retro style, cross-stitch embroidery patterns, ukrainian ethnic ornament, vector illustration

2138354511

Item ID: 2138354511

Formats

  • 5040 × 5926 pixels • 16.8 × 19.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 850 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 425 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2