Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.
Edit
Set of floral symmetrical geometrical symbols. Vector flower mandala icon isolated on white. Oriental round colored pattern. Properly grouped for black outline and colored part of each mandala.
Icy Blue Frosty Pattern. Seamless Icy Background. Blueish Frosty Window. Geometric Sky Blue Liquid Color Design. Endless Aqua Color Color Ink Illustration. Baby Blue Winter Background.
Seamless floral pattern. Stylized doodle flowers. Spanish ethnic embroidery. Folk ornament. Solar sign. Mediterranean print. Indian Oriental or Turkish textiles. Boho wallpaper. Hipster art.
Set of floral symmetrical geometrical symbols. Vector flower mandala icon isolated on white. Oriental round colored pattern. Properly grouped for black outline and colored part of each mandala.
Seamless floral pattern. Stylized doodle flowers. Spanish ethnic embroidery. Folk ornament. Solar sign. Mediterranean print. Indian Oriental or Turkish textiles. Boho wallpaper. Hipster art.
Set of floral symmetrical geometrical symbols. Vector flower mandala icon isolated on white. Oriental round colored pattern. Properly grouped for black outline and colored part of each mandala.
Blue Snowflake Set Collection Icon Line Halftone Dynamic Symbol. Abstract web design elements

See more

1855015234

See more

1855015234

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138354509

Item ID: 2138354509

Textile digital motifs patterns design for front and back women with fabric clothes industry.Hand made artwork abstract shape pattern ornament baroque paisley border decor gift card frame and etc.

Formats

  • 10152 × 9090 pixels • 33.8 × 30.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 895 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 448 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2