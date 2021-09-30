Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085696013
textile digital flower motif pattern for border daman
G
By GTD Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbeautifulbeautycolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingdrawing workembroidery neckethnicfiligree artfloralflowerframegraphicgreenhand drawnillustrationislamic artisolatedleafmanual artmanually tracedminiaturemughal paintingnatureornamentpatternseamlessshapespringstylesummerswirlsymboltextilevintagewallpaperwatercolorwhite
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist