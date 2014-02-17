Images

Textile digital design pattern carpet barouqe Paisley ornament for women cloth front back and duppata print elements suitable for fabric use industry.Hand made artwork frame gift card wallpaper border
Silk scarf with fashion elements. Squared pattern with golden chains, leather belts and flowers. Women's fashon collection. Golden, black, red.
Scarf pattern seamless floral pattern. Wallpaper blooming realistic isolated flowers hand drawn vintage background. Vector illustration.
Vector illustration. Seamless cute pattern with a different tropical fish on pink, neutral and black.
Seamless Elegant vector texture with floral elements. Doodles green, white and brown on colors.
digital abstract for textile print design illustration background used for sari dress craft paper sticker and etc
Design of Malaysian batik in traditional concept.
New Year card with Text. Vector Type with Elements of Winter Nature.

2139999295

Item ID: 2139999295

Formats

  • 12112 × 7542 pixels • 40.4 × 25.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 623 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

