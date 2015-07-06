Images

Colored Rustic Brush. Tribal Batik. Rainbow Geo Abstract. Boho Stroke. Boho Geometric Abstract. Dyed Print. Colored Dyed Textile. Bohemian Splash. Colored Boho Stripe. Multicolor Geo Print.
Part of the edge red woolen carpet with ethnic geometrical pattern
Ethnic Morocco. Vivid Mosaic. Multicolor Ethnic Aztec. Vivid Geometric Pattern. Vivid Floral Shawl Design. Floral Pattern. Traditional Textile Design - Illustration
paisley horizontal With flower background
Traditional folk knitted red and black embroidery pattern from Ukraine and Russia
art abstract design modern backgraund
Ukrainian ornament with red and black elements on the white background

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142397303

Item ID: 2142397303

Textile digital design Mughal motif decor ornament ethnic border pattern hand made artwork abstract shape wallpaper gift card frame for women's clothing front back with dupatta used in fabric industry

Formats

  • 7026 × 4856 pixels • 23.4 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 691 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2