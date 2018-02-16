Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Textile digital design Mughal motif decor ornament ethnic border pattern hand made artwork abstract shape wallpaper gift card frame for women's clothing front back with dupatta used in fabric industry
Formats
7569 × 4718 pixels • 25.2 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 623 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG