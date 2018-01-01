Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile digital design Mughal motif decor ornament ethnic border pattern hand made artwork abstract shape wallpaper gift card frame for women's clothing front back with dupatta used in fabric industry
Edit
Bandanna shawl, tablecloth fabric print, silk neck scarf, kerchief design in orange, black and gray colors. Raster colorful background, geometric doodle ornate seamless pattern.
Seamless pattern from mandalas painted in orange, neutral and black colors. Raster abstract geometric kaleidoscopic mandala design symbol - symmetric.
Colorful mosaic pattern for design and backgrounds
Square scraps in oriental style. Ideal for printing on fabric or paper. Raster illustration. Abstract seamless pattern in gray, orange and black colors.
Raster background illustration. Oriental seamless pattern - korean, japanese or chinese traditional ornament in black, gray and orange colors.
Raster illustration. Square seamless pattern composition in black, gray and orange colors for kerchief with floral motif.
Geometrical symmetrical ornament. Raster abstract fractal kaleidoscope seamless pattern in gray, orange and black colors.

See more

1259244280

See more

1259244280

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142397241

Item ID: 2142397241

Textile digital design Mughal motif decor ornament ethnic border pattern hand made artwork abstract shape wallpaper gift card frame for women's clothing front back with dupatta used in fabric industry

Formats

  • 10985 × 7552 pixels • 36.6 × 25.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2